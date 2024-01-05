Michigan State University begins alcohol sales at Breslin Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is kicking off alcohol sales before tip-off as the Spartans take on Penn State at the Breslin Center.

“It’s men’s basketball so we’re always expecting a good turnout,” said Culinary Services spokesperson Cheryl Berry.

While the students are on winter break, culinary services spokesperson Cheryl Berry says they’re still expecting a full crowd.

“I know people have been very excited about it, so I’m sure the community will take part in the beer sales, so we expect to be busy,” said Berry.

Alcohol sales will start an hour before the game, at two designated concession stands, with sales ending after half-time. Costs of beer and seltzer are either 10 or 12 dollars depending on your selection.

“Coors Light, Michelob Ultra, Labatt’s, Oberon eclipse. Sparti Parti, local’s light, and Nutrl is our seltzer.”

The university sold alcohol at Spartan Stadium for the final four home games of the season. They don’t expect a major return on sales due to starting costs.

“As the season progressed, we did sell a little bit fewer going through I think because our patron count was down a little bit.”

However, profits from alcohol sales will be given to university health and wellbeing to help provide more alcohol education to students. And before you join the line for alcohol Berry has one reminder.

“Got to be 21 to buy and we will be checking IDs.”

