Michigan State notches fifth straight win, handles Penn State 92-61.

Spartans collect first win of new year.
Michigan State notches fifth straight win, handles Penn State 92-61.
Michigan State notches fifth straight win, handles Penn State 92-61.(WILX)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball kicked off the new year with its first win in 2024, handling Penn State 92-61 en route to its fifth straight victory and first conference victory.

The Spartans built a sizeable first half lead lead thanks to 28 combined first-half points between senior guard Tyson Walker and senior forward Malik Hall, as the Spartans led by 25 points at the break.

Hall led all scorers with a season-best 24 points and Walker poured in 22 points in the win.

A.J. Hoggard, Jaden Akins and Tre Holloman all chipped in 10 points as five Spartans were in double figures in the win.

Michigan State moves to 9-5 with the win and hits the road Sunday to take on Northwestern.

