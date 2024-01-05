Michigan fans getting ready for the National Championship

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The statue of Bo Schembechler clutching roses in his hand is a sign of the big win in Pasadena, California.

Now, the Maze and Blue faithful turn their attention to an even bigger game with even more at stake: the National Championship.

Fans like Tyler LaFollett said they have been waiting a long time for this game.

“The Rose Bowl was a dream to me; I mean, I have always wanted to see Michigan in the Rose Bowl game ever since I was little. Now, to take it up a notch is even crazier. I am just happy that we are here, to be honest,” said LaFollett.

One fan, Jim Vanschoick, said he just hopes he won’t miss too much of the game while at work.

Vanschoick said, “I work, but god willing, my boss will let me leave a couple of hours early. So I will be watching the game. Right now, it’s probably just the house or maybe some little watering hole in downtown Jackson.”

Vanschoick said he believes this team is destined to win it all.

Vanschoick said, “We won it in ‘97, but we had to share it; it wasn’t good enough. This year is going to change that. We are going to stomp them Huskies.”

An excitement and energy the fans hope travels to Houston, Texas, on Monday.

