Lansing’s BWL gains national attention for lead pipe replacement

By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Environmental Protection Agency is looking at the Lansing Board of Water and Light as a model for lead pipe replacement across the nation. This comes after the EPA proposed strict rules, stating that some cities have just 10 years to replace their lead water pipes.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light was the first utility company nationwide to start replacing lead pipes in 2004 and in 2016 they pulled the last lead water pipe from the ground.

“It’s a huge weight off of our shoulders. We did not start the project because we had any problems we were just trying to identify exposures down the road through our whole utility and we knew lead pipes could be a concern,” said Dick Peffley, Lansing BWL General Manager.

Peffley said the project cost $44.5 million, replacing over 12,000 lead pipes. When they first started the process it took about nine hours to replace a lead service and in the second year it took about four hours with the new technology they developed. He added that it took time for Lansing BWL to find the most efficient and price-effective way to replace lead pipes and now that they’ve found it they want to share it with others.

Due to issues and repairs in cities like Flint, lead in drinking water was brought to national attention. The EPA said higher standards for replacing lead pipes could improve IQ scores in children, and reduce high blood pressure and heart disease in adults.

