Kohler doubtful for MSU game at Northwestern

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo said Friday center Jaxon Kohler is doubtful to play in Sunday night’s game at Northwestern. Kohler has missed the entire season, but he has been practicing on a regular basis. MSU has a rugged road game next week at Illinois. The Spartans downed Penn State 92-61 Thursday night for their fifth straight win. They have won five in a row and now stand 9-5 on the season.

