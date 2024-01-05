On The Job Report: 1/5/2024

Lead Teacher

Little Blessings Child Care Senters, LLC

Salary: $15.95/hr

Description:

Our center is looking for an experienced, passionate educator to fill the role of lead teacher. You will be collaborating with a team of teachers, administrators, and parents to ensure that our students receive the best education we can provide. Key responsibilities include designing effective curriculums, assessing lesson plans, implementing innovative teaching methods, and supporting less experienced teachers in their various roles.

Requirements:

To be successful as a lead teacher, you should be someone with a deep understanding of what it takes to teach students effectively. Top candidates will also be excellent leaders and mentors, able to use their knowledge to raise fellow teachers up, and make lasting improvements to the school’s educational processes.

Must undergo fingerprinting and a background test



Negative TB test



Flexability

How to Apply: Email the director at brittany.hartwell@gmail.com



Contact the director at 517-348-9565





Apply via our website: littlebless.org

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/118249479

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 118249479

FT Professional Support - Student Records Support Specialist

Lansing Community College

Salary: $18.66/hr

Description:

Job Number: 493144 Job Title: FT Professional Support - Student Records Support Specialist Opening date: Dec 6, 2023 8:00am Closing date: Summary: This position is responsible for coordinating complex clerical duties involved in the processing and maintenance of student academic records within the student information system (SIS).

Reporting to the Associate Registrar – Student Records Support Services, this position is responsible for coordinating complex clerical duties involved in the processing and maintenance of student academic records within the student information system (SIS) which is combined but not limited to; evaluation and processing of admissions applications, program changes, registration, release of information forms, residency determination and maintenance, enrollment verification requests, consortium, student type maintenance, Banner set-up and maintenance, and running data integrity reports to audit student records for accuracy, fraud, or duplication of accounts. Using independent analytical decision-making, review and access student data to correct errors in Banner. Assist in developing and/or maintaining operating procedures, training materials, and compliance/data integrity safeguards for these processes. Working with the Associate Registrar, this position will stay current on changes to federal or state law that pertain to or could impact dual enrollment and academic records. Support and train college personnel on these regulatory requirements and processes when applicable. Through exceptional service, the Student Records Support Specialists will serve as an information source for staff, students, and the general–public on topics within the Registrar’s office. Staff will be required to answer the department phone line, respond to department emails and occasionally attend events.

Requirements:

Associate’s Degree or equivalent combination of education and experience



Demonstrated work experience in customer service



Demonstrated experience working in an office setting



PREFERRED: Experience working with records



Experience with diverse populations



Experience working in a higher educational setting

How to Apply

https://jobs.lcc.edu/en/job/493144/ft-professional-support-student-records-support-specialist

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/178891391

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 178891391

Production Engineer

Ultium Cells

Salary: $32/hr

Description:

This position will be part of a technical team responsible for engineering work that includes continuous improvement, investigating and troubleshooting equipment/manufacturing/facility problems, analyzing production results, implementing and improving manufacturing methods and processes, and ensuring high yield and productivity in a highly automated manufacturing environment. Job functions will also include interaction with internal and external customers and external vendors to solve urgent and complex problems by identifying and evaluating alternatives to provide support of all in-plant production as required. Position requires some on-call support.

Requirements:

Knowledge normally acquired from specialized training such as that acquired in one year of college, technical, vocational, trade or business school with coursework in a skilled trade or Business Management; five to eight years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in supervision, management and in one or more of the skilled trades areas including electrical, mechanical, automotive, carpentry, upholstery, and plumbing; or an equivalent combination of education and experience; and may require the following licenses: Elevator Contractor’s License, Master Plumber License, Certified Mechanic License, Master Electrician License, or a Class S- 1 Operators License.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Math, Physics, Statistics, Engineering (Chemical, Industrial, Manufacturing, Mechanical or related), or similar

0-3 years of experience in continuous improvement or manufacturing in a highly automated and/or automotive engineering environment, preferred

Ability to travel 75% the first year (domestic and international)

Excellent communication skills: verbal, written, presentation

Critical thinking and an analytical mindset

Strong computer skills: MS Office

Able to work flexible hours occasionally to support entire production team

Demonstrated teamwork and effectiveness in accomplishing goals

Experience in manufacturing lithium-ion batteries is preferred

Experience with or knowledge of large production lines, PFMEAs, and process controls preferred

Knowledge of Time Studies, Line Balancing, Lean Manufacturing, Six sigma, Bottleneck Analysis preferred

How to Apply:

To apply, please visit www.ultiumcell.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/164373330

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 164373330

