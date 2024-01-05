‘It’s On!’ - Gov. Whitmer places ‘friendly’ bet with Washington governor ahead of game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s on. That’s the mantra for the governors of Michigan and Washington as schools from each state head to Houston to face off for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) have agreed to a friendly wager featuring specialties from their respective states. See the video call between the two at the bottom of this article.

“Michiganders and college football fans across the nation will enjoy watching the Michigan Wolverines take on the Washington Huskies in the College Football Championship,” said Gov. Whitmer. “I’m confident the Wolverines will be the Victors on Monday, and I’m happy to wager Governor Inslee some Michigan-made products. Go Blue!”

Gov. Whitmer is wagering a pack of Haze and Blue IPA, which features Citra and Mosiac hops and real blueberries, from Big Lake Brewing based out of Holland.

“Hey Inslee - I mean governor - you fired up for Monday or what?” Gov. Whitmer asked in the video call.

“Listen, this has been a big Huskies season. I’m looking forward to closing it out,” Gov. Inslee replied.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. Michigan’s going to win this thing and I look forward to saying ‘I told you so!’” replied Gov. Whitmer.

“Look Gretchen, our letter is W - for WIN and WASHINGTON. This is in the bag,” claimed Gov. Inslee.

Gov. Whitmer then asked if Gov. Inslee wanted to bet on it.

“I’m sure our Huskies will come out on top,” said Gov. Inslee. “By the time Penix gets done with the Wolverines, your governor’s next State of the State address will be titled ‘Fix the damn secondary!’”

Gov. Inslee has wagered a case of wine from Naches Heights Vineyard in Yakima.

“The state of Michigan wishes the Wolverines the best of luck in the final game,” the governor’s office said.

The University of Michigan Wolverines take on the University of Washington Huskies on Monday night at 7:30 in Houston, TX.

Tune in to WILX at 7 p.m. for our special, ‘Victors Valiant’ showcasing the excitement around the game across the state and right in our backyard.

