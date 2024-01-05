The HAMR fights cancer

HOUSTON, Texas (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Ovarian cancer is deadly, difficult to treat and has an extremely high mortality rate for women, killing 15,000 a year in the U.S. But now, Rice University researchers in Texas are on a revolutionary path to develop an implantable device to activate the immune system and stop cancer in its tracks.

Ovarian cancer is deadly, often caught late, and spreads quickly. As a reactionary response to disease, abdominal fluid builds up.

“They have to continuously get it drained, but also, has been a barrier to getting drugs and other therapies to the abdomen space, where the cancer cells reside,” explains Associate Professor of Bioengineering and Director of Biotechnology Launch Pad at Rice University, Omid Veiseh, PhD.

Traditional cancer treatment is static and takes time.

Veiseh explains, “So, we’re building this new technology as a totally new transformative way to manage cancer.”

This three-inch implant is called a Hybrid Advanced Molecular Manufacturing Regulator. These beads will hold the therapy.

“We’ve given this the acronym, HAMR, and this device, actually, both produces the drug, but monitors in real-time, how the therapy is working,” Veiseh further explains.

Immunotherapies are biologic drugs that activate the immune system to eliminate cancer.

Veiseh adds, “The clinician would be able to download data from this device, monitor this device, then be able to know exactly how the therapy is affecting the cancer, and make adjustments. Our vision for this solution is, rather than hooking patients up to IV bags and monitors in hospital beds, what if you could miniaturize all that monitoring into a device that gets implanted?”

And the patients, monitored remotely, can just go home.

The implanted device would communicate wirelessly, probably through a smart phone.

