Getting blood drawn? Soon, it could be just a finger prick

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System is helping transform the experience of getting your blood drawn. For certain blood tests, they’ll soon be swapping out the vials of blood, for a drop of blood.

A new machine can analyze your blood and provide results in just two minutes, with nothing but a finger prick. The new blood exam technology was developed in North Carolina, and tested at Sparrow Health System. The trials were successful and just received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration.

Getting your blood drawn might not be your cup of tea, but it’s important information for doctors.

“Four or five vials of blood drawn, and be on my way, and then I’d wait for the results and get them back you know on my MySparrow app in the next 24-48 hours,” said Scott Lamacchia, a Mason Resident.

The switch to finger pricks from needles will allow the test results to be available in two minutes, instead of two days.

“So we did a 100-patient study on this, and we found that some of the results for this are similar to what you’d get from a lab draw,” said Tony Bailey, a Clinical Innovation Consultant at Sparrow.

Although there’s still some additional testing that needs to be done before this can be rolled out to the general public, Sparrow anticipates it’ll be ready sooner rather than later. The additional testing includes things like finding out the biggest needs and the best uses for the machine.

“In the background, they’re going to work on the commercial side of it and ramp up production for the units. So once that’s there, the next step would be to look at dates for releases,” said Sean Schafer, the Laboratory Manager at Sparrow.

With the new machine, your finger will get pricked, and your blood will be put in a small card. Next, the card will be placed into the machine, delivering nearly instant results.

“It’s pretty specific to the type of testing at this point, it’s related to hematology in more particular, white blood cell counts,” said Schafer.

“Depending on why you’re getting your blood drawn, it’d probably be a really really helpful thing. If you could get your results of the blood sample quicker I think that’d be great for everybody,” said Lamacchia.

Testing for things like sepsis and infections, they say it’ll make the process easier on patients and staff.

Sparrow Health System says this technology is new to the United States. They look forward to offering the speedy test, right here in Mid-Michigan.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.