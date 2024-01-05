Advertise With Us

Former President Clinton reportedly pressured Vanity Fair to not write about Jeffrey Epstein

FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the 92nd Street Y, in New York, May 4, 2023.
FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the 92nd Street Y, in New York, May 4, 2023.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Recently unsealed documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, his associates, and his accusers suggest a connection with former President Bill Clinton.

In an email dated in 2011, a woman said Clinton allegedly pressured Vanity Fair magazine to not write about Epstein and sex trafficking.

The statement came from a 2015 civil defamation suit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed Epstein sexually abused her.

She claimed his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, aided the abuse and she was later convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Vanity Fair editor at the time, Graydon Carter, said in a statement to CNN that the interaction between the former president and Vanity Fair “categorically did not happen.”

A Clinton spokesman said they had no comment and that it’s been nearly 20 years since Clinton had any contact with Epstein.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Haven man facing multiple identity theft charges stemming from stolen ‘mPerks’ points
Billy Humphrey shares a birthday with one of his newborn sons but not the other, as the twins...
One twin born on dad’s birthday, the other born next day – in different year
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating illegal gambling operation at former Delhi Twp. bar and grill
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack

Latest News

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is averaging below $2.90.
Gas prices continue to fall in Mid-Michigan after New Years
The man ran from the scene on foot after his bike broke down.
Man runs and dissapears into Kalamazoo River while running from police
News 10 will update this story when we find more information.
Crews responding to fire in Portland
The grants will provide funding to support three programs
$2.6 million in grants awarded to support college students in Michigan
Sales of alcohol at the Breslin will begin one hour before the start of the game and end at...
Alcohol sales begin at the Breslin Center for MSU, Penn State game