Advertise With Us

Former Michigan Football Head Coach Lloyd Carr talks about the last time Michigan won the National Championship

In 1997 Michigan was named Co-National Champs
Lloyd Carr talks to WILX about the '97 Michigan Wolverines
Lloyd Carr talks to WILX about the '97 Michigan Wolverines
By Owen Oszust
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The buildup to Houston continues for Michigan, as the chance to capture a national championship is one win away. Michigan hasn’t won the championship since 1997, when they were named co-champs with Nebraska, but the Wolverines have that chance on Monday night.

Former Michigan Head Coach Lloyd Carr led the Wolverines the last time they captured the title. Fred Heumann caught up with Carr about what his experience was like back then and his thoughts on the current Wolverines.

Tate Schanski was a star player for Perry back in the day and was also a part of the ‘97 Wolverines. We got the opportunity to talk to him about what that experience was like.

WILX is having a Victors Valiant on Monday at 7 p.m. until kickoff of the National Championship game between Michigan and Washington. Make sure to tune in!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Haven man facing multiple identity theft charges stemming from stolen ‘mPerks’ points
Billy Humphrey shares a birthday with one of his newborn sons but not the other, as the twins...
One twin born on dad’s birthday, the other born next day – in different year
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating illegal gambling operation at former Delhi Twp. bar and grill
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Jackson County authorities identify driver killed in car crash on Springbrook Road

Latest News

Lloyd Carr Interview with WILX
Former Michigan State offensive coordinator takes same role at Wyoming
Former MSU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson reportedly gets a new job
Former MSU Offensive Coordinator Jay Johnson gets a new job
Lloyd Carr talks to WILX about the '97 Michigan Wolverines
Former Michigan Head Coach Lloyd Carr and Tate Schanski talk about the '97 Michigan Championship team