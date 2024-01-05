Former Michigan Football Head Coach Lloyd Carr talks about the last time Michigan won the National Championship

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The buildup to Houston continues for Michigan, as the chance to capture a national championship is one win away. Michigan hasn’t won the championship since 1997, when they were named co-champs with Nebraska, but the Wolverines have that chance on Monday night.

Former Michigan Head Coach Lloyd Carr led the Wolverines the last time they captured the title. Fred Heumann caught up with Carr about what his experience was like back then and his thoughts on the current Wolverines.

Tate Schanski was a star player for Perry back in the day and was also a part of the ‘97 Wolverines. We got the opportunity to talk to him about what that experience was like.

WILX is having a Victors Valiant on Monday at 7 p.m. until kickoff of the National Championship game between Michigan and Washington. Make sure to tune in!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.