Multiple fire departments from across Michigan respond to Portland fire

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple crews were on the scene at an apartment building in Portland for a fire.

News 10 crews were at the Edgemont Apartment complex. Multiple first responders lined the street of Charlotte Highway. Officials from Portland, Ionia, Delta, Lyons, Grand Ledge, Berlin-Orange Township, and Odessa Township were on the scene.

The incident happened near the Portland City Cemetery.

Officials told News 10 that there were no injuries and everyone was accounted for.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

