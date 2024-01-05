Advertise With Us

Celebrate the People Behind the Screen with National Screenwriters Day

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is a day to recognize kind of the unsung heroes in the world of movies and television.

January 5th is National Screenwriters Day!

Some of the big names attached to your favorite movies or t-v series are behind the scenes screenwriters who are the true architects of the content we watch.

Today Studio 10 played trivia to see how well we recognize lines from our favorite films!

