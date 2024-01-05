Busy street in Jackson to close for tree trimming

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers must change their commutes through Jackson as a busy street will be closed starting Tuesday.

The City of Jackson said drivers on the west side will want to prepare for the closure of N. Wisner Street between Wildwood Avenue and W. Michigan Avenue. The street closures are needed for workers to trim trees in the roadway and help maintain a safe clearance for passing cars.

The street is normally busy due to its connection to several residential and commercial areas.

The city said the closure is expected to take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Access to homes and businesses will be maintained.

Drivers in Jackson are encouraged to change their commutes.

