Alcohol sales to begin at Munn Ice Arena at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s hockey team is taking on the United States Under 18 National Team at 7 p.m. at Munn Ice Arena.

If people are planning to go to Friday night’s match, it will be the first time they will be able to buy alcohol there.

Sales will start one hour before the game and will stop at the end of the second intermission.

Don’t forget to tune in Friday night at News 10 at 11 p.m. with Fred Heumann to see who wins the game.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.