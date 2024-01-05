Advertise With Us

Alcohol sales to begin at Munn Ice Arena at MSU

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s hockey team is taking on the United States Under 18 National Team at 7 p.m. at Munn Ice Arena.

If people are planning to go to Friday night’s match, it will be the first time they will be able to buy alcohol there.

Sales will start one hour before the game and will stop at the end of the second intermission.

Don’t forget to tune in Friday night at News 10 at 11 p.m. with Fred Heumann to see who wins the game.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Haven man facing multiple identity theft charges stemming from stolen ‘mPerks’ points
Billy Humphrey shares a birthday with one of his newborn sons but not the other, as the twins...
One twin born on dad’s birthday, the other born next day – in different year
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating illegal gambling operation at former Delhi Twp. bar and grill
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Jackson County authorities identify driver killed in car crash on Springbrook Road

Latest News

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is averaging below $2.90.
Gas prices continue to fall in Mid-Michigan after New Years
The man ran from the scene on foot after his bike broke down.
Man runs and dissapears into Kalamazoo River while running from police
News 10 will update this story when we find more information.
Crews responding to fire in Portland
The grants will provide funding to support three programs
$2.6 million in grants awarded to support college students in Michigan
Sales of alcohol at the Breslin will begin one hour before the start of the game and end at...
Alcohol sales begin at the Breslin Center for MSU, Penn State game