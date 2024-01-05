$2.6 million in grants awarded to support college students in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, over $2 million in grants were awarded to 19 colleges and universities across Michigan to support academically or economically disadvantaged students.

Locally, Michigan State University (MSU) received over $98,000 and the University of Olivet received over $92,000. The grants were through the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s King Chavez-Parks Initiative.

The grants will provide funding to support three programs: Michigan’s Select Student Support Services Program, Michigan College and University Partnership Program, and Junior Educator Development Program through 2029.

