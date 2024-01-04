Wolverine gear flying off the selves ahead of National Championship game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Wolverines are Rose Bowl champions and will now on the Washington Huskies for the National Title.

As expected, everything Michigan is flying off the shelves at stores across the state. But in Ann Arbor, they have plenty of gear to go around.

At the University of Michigan campus, students are settling back into their dorms after returning from winter break and gearing up for the big game against the Huskies.

The Rose Bowl game, just like the National Title Game, is known as a hat and shirt game—meaning everyone will want merchandise from those games.

“I was going to see what they had for Rose Bowl gear. I was gonna get a JJ McCarthy jersey, but they don’t have one in my size,” said Tyler LaFollette, a Michigan Wolverines fan. “It must be a hot ticket item.”

Dearran Haygood, one of the managers at the M Den, said they have been busy supplying Ann Arbor fans with Michigan gear.

“The Michigan fans are beyond excited; after the game, we had people waiting to get into the store to see if we had a product or to even refresh their gear to get ready for Huston,” said Haygood.

Haygood said if Michigan wins on Monday, they will have a quick turnaround for putting product on the shelves.

“We have got a lot of T-shirts in reference to the national championship game coming up on Monday, a lot of championship Rose Bowl gear, a lot of great gear,” said Haywood. “And as you could imagine, after we win on Monday, we will have lot more coming.”

The gear was so impressive even some fans from Ohio had to do a little shopping.

“We are here, believe it or not, from Columbus, Ohio, and we are big Michigan fans,” said Kelly Ogilby, a Michigan Wolverines fan. “We will be back up here. If nothing else, we will order online and get our national championship gear.”

Across the state, merchandise sales are expected to go through the roof if Michigan does the ultimate and wins the National Title.

