WEATHER EXTRA: Sunshine returns as roads may be icy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some sunshine returns on Thursday, but the First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on the roads as untreated surfaces may be icy.

A big storm system will be moving up the East Coast of the nation this weekend. For us in Mid-Michigan, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole explains how we could have the chance of seeing snow showers at times on Saturday and Sunday.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

Some sun returns

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 4, 2023

Average High: 32º Average Low 19º

Lansing Record High: 61° 1997

Lansing Record Low: -29° 1981

Jackson Record High: 60º 1997

Jackson Record Low: -13º 1981

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.