WEATHER EXTRA: Sunshine returns as roads may be icy

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some sunshine returns on Thursday, but the First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on the roads as untreated surfaces may be icy.

A big storm system will be moving up the East Coast of the nation this weekend. For us in Mid-Michigan, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole explains how we could have the chance of seeing snow showers at times on Saturday and Sunday.

More:

Some sun returns

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 4, 2023

  • Average High: 32º Average Low 19º
  • Lansing Record High: 61° 1997
  • Lansing Record Low: -29° 1981
  • Jackson Record High: 60º 1997
  • Jackson Record Low: -13º 1981

