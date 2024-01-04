Advertise With Us

US Mint pays tribute to Harriet Tubman with commemorative coins

The U.S. Mint is honoring the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman's birth with special coins.
The U.S. Mint is honoring the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman's birth with special coins.(Source: U.S. Mint)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three commemorative coins honoring Harriet Tubman on the bicentennial of her birth go on sale Thursday from the U.S. Mint.

Each coin reflects a period of the abolitionist’s life.

The silver dollar depicts Tubman as a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad.

The half dollar shows her as a spy and Union nurse during the Civil War.

The $5 gold coin features an older Tubman gazing in the distance toward the future.

The coins can be purchased separately or as a set for $836.

Proceeds from the sales will go to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Harriet Tubman home.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: AG Nessel to announce charges associated with Meijer ‘mPerks’ program
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Michigan State Capitol closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’ due to bomb threat
Police seize a pound of meth during traffic stop in Ingham County
File
Man ordered to pay back $80k to Gun Lake Casino

Latest News

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is averaging below $2.90.
Gas prices continue to fall in Mid-Michigan after New Years
The man ran from the scene on foot after his bike broke down.
Man runs and dissapears into Kalamazoo River while running from police
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
(CNN, CHRISTINE CORNELL, NY DIVISION OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE, GETTY, CGI, LIMKEDIN, SOUTHERN...
Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed, associates made public