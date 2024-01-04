Advertise With Us

One person behind bars in Hillsdale County for domestic violence

(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in jail Thursday after being found in violation of domestic violence, according to state police.

Michigan State Police from Jackson were called to a domestic incident in Allen Township. Officials said an investigation revealed that a 26-year-old who is from Allen was in violation of domestic violence.

This led to the suspect being arrested and taken to Hillsdale County Jail.

