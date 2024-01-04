New blood exam tested at Sparrow given FDA approval

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new blood test announced by Sparrow has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

A blood test that can be analyzed in minutes was tested at Sparrow and was given FDA clearance. Sparrow said ‘QScout’, developed by Ad Astra Diagnostics is a tool previously not available in the U.S.

The tool is aimed to reduce pain and allows providers to draw blood by simply poking the patient’s finger. It also allows the reading of white blood cell counts and other diagnostics immediately in the doctor’s office.

“By quickly providing vital metrics such as a WBC count, QScout™ has the potential to deliver life-saving information to millions of people working in even the most urgent emergency and intensive care settings where every minute matters,” said Ted Glynn, M.D., Sparrow vice president, medical education and research. “Sepsis is the leading global killer, which is why I am excited to see this important regulatory achievement from our partners and colleagues at Ad Astra Diagnostics. Delivering these diagnostic measures in close to real-time offers the potential to transform patient care.”

The company Ad Astra Diagnostics tested the new technology at several Sparrow sites.

They also worked with Sparrow Laboratories and the Sparrow Clinical Research Institute. Sparrow said ‘QScout’ was approved by the FDA and has moved closer to being used in care settings and in laboratories.

People can learn more about Sparrow’s research on their website.

