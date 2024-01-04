MSU wrestling opens up the 2024 year with a pair of dual matches this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State wrestling opens the first weekend of the new year with a pair of special dual matches as they host American University on Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night, then welcomes Ohio University on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 5 p.m. where former Spartan wrestlers will be recognized.

The Spartans will be inside Jenison Field House for the first time since Nov. 11 when they hosted the Michigan State Open. Both duals are available for streaming via B1G+.

HEAD COACH ROGER CHANDLER

“We’re looking forward to being home for our first dual meets of the year. It will be a special weekend as we get to pay respect to all those who serve and have served in the military with our military appreciation night, as well as welcoming all our alumni back to be recognized on Saturday. Both American and Ohio will no doubt be tough tests for us as they’re very well coached and their teams will wrestle hard from the first whistle to the last. We need to be ready to go and I know they will be ready.”

TWO FRESHMEN STACKING WINS

· 285-pounder Josh Terrill leads the country with 21 victories. Terrill is 4-0 in dual matches this season while winning nine of his last 11 bouts. In the latest Flowrestling rankings, Terrill appeared in his first collegiate ranking entering at No. 32.

· 197-pounder Kael Wisler is third in the country with 19 wins. Wisler has a 3-1 dual record and enters as the No. 31-ranked wrestler in his weight class. He has two victories over a ranked opponent, both on No. 32-ranked John Crawford.

ROUND TWO

· The Spartans have six wrestlers returning that were apart of last season’s 33-0 victory over the Eagles. 125-pound redshirt senior Tristan Lujan, 141-pound redshirt senior Jordan Hamdan, 157-pound senior Chase Saldate, 165-pound senior Caleb Fish, 174-pound junior Luke Daly, and 184-pound graduate Layne Malczewski.

NEW FACES RANKED FOR THE NEW YEAR

· In the latest Intermat and Flowrestling rankings Jordan Hamdan makes his season debut in the rankings at No. 33.

· Kael Wisler makes his debut in the Intermat rankings at No. 31 and No. 32 on Flowrestling.

· Terrill also cracked the rankings for the first time in his career in the most recent Flowrestling ranking slotted as the No. 32-ranked heavyweight.

· Lujan (No. 32), Saldate (No. 21), Fish (No.14) and Malczewski (No. 21) all maintained their top-33 position in this week’s ranking.

ABOUT AMERICAN

· The Eagles are led by third year head coach Jason Borrelli who is in his 16th overall season as a head coach.

· American owns an overall record of 4-4 through eight matches. The Eagles have won two of their last three matches downing George Mason 21-15 and had their largest margin of victory defeating Davidson 31-7.

· 125-pounder Jack Maida enters the week as the No. 16-ranked wrestler in the latest Intermat rankings. The junior has a perfect 9-0 record.

· This is the second all-time meeting between the Eagles and the Spartans. The Spartans left D.C. with a 33-0 victory last season in the first ever meeting on Nov. 18.

ABOUT OHIO

· The Bobcats are coached by Joel Greenlee who enters his 26th season as the head coach.

· Ohio is 4-1 in dual matches and are winners of two straight over Drexel (21-13) and Gardner-Webb (28-17). The Bobcats have already matched their win total from last season with eight more duals scheduled.

· 157-pounder Peyton Kellar moved up one spot to No. 19 in the Intermat rankings. The sophomore has an 11-2 record with a top-five victory over No. 5-ranked Ed Scott (NC State).

· Sophomore Garrett Thompson cracked the Intermat top-10 moving up two spots to No. 9 with a 16-4 record.

