MSU men’s basketball takes on Penn State to start 2024

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team plays its first game of the 2024 calendar year on Thursday, Jan. 4, returning to Big Ten Conference play by hosting Penn State (Peacock, 7 p.m.). Michigan State has won its last four games, averaging 88.3 points per game and shooting 54.5 percent from the floor and 43.2 percent from 3-point land.The game will air live on Peacock, with Noah Eagle and Robbie Hummel calling all of the action. The Spartan Media Network radio call can be heard state-wide and on the web at MSUSpartans.com, with Will Tieman handling the play-by-play and Matt Steigenga serving as the color analyst, and Blake Froling is the studio host. The game can also be heard on channel 85 on SiriusXM and on the SiriusXM app.

About the Spartans

Michigan State enters Thursday’s game with Penn State with an 8-5 overall record (0-2 B1G) following an 87-75 win over Indiana State on Dec. 30.

MSU has won its last four games, including an 88-64 win over then-No. 6 Baylor on Dec. 16.

In the last four games, MSU is averaging 88.3 ppg and shooting 54.5 percent from the floor (127-of-233), including 43.2 percent from 3-point land (35-of-81).

MSU ranks No. 18 in the country in FG% defense (38.4%) and No. 43 in scoring defense (64.5 ppg), No. 93 in 3-point FG% defense (30.8%) and No. 21 in fast break points (16.2 ppg).

The Spartans have four players scoring in double figures, and 10 with at least 3.0 points, while 10 players average at least 10 minutes per game.

Through 13 games, graduate guard Tyson Walker leads the team in scoring with 20.0 points per game, connecting on 47.4 percent of his shots.

Senior guard A.J. Hoggard is second on the team with 11.3 points, while adding 3.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists, which ranks tied for third in the Big Ten Conference.

Junior guard Jaden Akins , who scored a career-high 22 points against Stony Brook, is third with 10.6 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Graduate forward Malik Hall , who scored a season-high 22 points against Nebraska, is fourth on the team with10.0 points, while adding 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Sophomore guard Tre Holloman is averaging 5.8 points and is third on the team with 3.2 assists ... Holloman has a team-best +5.12 assist-to-turnover ratio (41:8) and ranks No. 4 in the country in that category.

Senior forward Mady Sissoko adds 4.8 points and a team-best 6.3 rebounds, which is 15th in the Big Ten Conference.

Freshman forward Coen Carr contributes 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds, freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. is averaging 3.5 points and 3.3 assists and sophomore center Carson Cooper adds 3.9 points and 5.4 rebounds.

About Penn State

Penn State enters the game on Thursday night with a 7-6 overall record, including a 1-1 mark in the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions have won three of their last four games, most recently a 90-63 win over Rider on Dec. 29.

Penn State split its first two Big Ten games, losing an overtime decision at Maryland on Dec. 6 (81-75) and beating Ohio State at home on Dec. 9 (83-80).

Sophomore guard Kanye Clary ranks sixth in the Big Ten in scoring (18.2 ppg) and field goal percentage (50.8%).

Senior transfer Ace Baldwin Jr. and junior guard Nick Kern Jr. both played at VCU under first-year head coach Mike Rhoades.

Penn State ranks No. 8 in the country in turnover margin (5.5) and No. 12 in the country in turnovers forced per game (16.85) ... Those statistics are first in the Big Ten.

Series History

Michigan State leads the all-time series with Penn State, 43-10.

The Spartans won the lone meeting between the teams last year, a 67-58 decision at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Spartans have won 26 of the last 32 games in the series, including 14 of the last 17.

Seven of the last 10 games in the series have been decided by 10 points or fewer, with MSU winning seven of those games.

Tom Izzo is 36-9 in his career against Penn State.

Michigan State is 26-2 in games played in East Lansing, including a 21-2 record at the Breslin Center.

