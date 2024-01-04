Advertise With Us

Mostly cloudy Thursday, and a look ahead at our evening newscasts

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is going to be a rather quiet January day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki details when snow showers will start moving into the forecast starting this weekend and into next week. Plus, Taylor Gattoni previews Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 4, 2023

  • Average High: 32º Average Low 19º
  • Lansing Record High: 61° 1997
  • Lansing Record Low: -29° 1981
  • Jackson Record High: 60º 1997
  • Jackson Record Low: -13º 1981

