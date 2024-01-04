Advertise With Us

Man ordered to pay back $80k to Gun Lake Casino

By Wells Foster
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 26-year-old man from Hopkins, Michigan has been ordered to pay over $80,000 to Gun Lake Casino.

Jordan Lewis Cook was sentenced to four months in prison and two years of supervised release, alongside being ordered to pay back $84,564 to Gun Lake Casino.

Cook stole over $100,000 while working from the casino. Cook stole cash from kiosks located around the casino.

Cook was caught after an internal casino audit and a review of security camera footage.

“The Gun Lake Tribe is committed to the safety and well-being of all persons within its jurisdiction and welcomes and appreciates the strong commitment and partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan and local law enforcement,” said Gun Lake Tribe Interim Director of Public Safety Seth Carter. “The Gun Lake Tribe is committed to building a safe community and supports comprehensive law enforcement, prevention, intervention, and support services.”

