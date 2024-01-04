Law enforcement experts weigh in on Capitol bomb threat, cyber attacks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A national rise in hoax threats reaches state capitol buildings across the United States, leaving many people wondering if it’s possible to catch the people responsible.

The Michigan State Capitol, along with capitol buildings in Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi and Montana, were subject to hoax bomb threats on Wednesday, leading to several brief lockdowns, and evacuations.

While a number of Capitol employees and state lawmakers were inside at the time the threat was issued, they were safely evacuated.

This is not the first false threat of violence that Mid-Michigan has faced, and security experts said it likely won’t be the last.

“It’s become quite the problem, and one that unfortunately is probably only going to get worse,” said Michigan State University Criminal Justice Professor and former officer of the Michigan State Police, Dr. Thomas Holt.

Over the last few years, Holt said he’s witnessed acts of domestic terrorism find their roots online, more than ever before. Historically, Holt said it’s individual criminals, or a group of criminals who commit acts of terrorism, looking to place themselves in the public eye, or send a message.

However, considering the growing epidemic of cyber-attacks, he said that’s beginning to change, and he’s preparing his students accordingly.

The internet gives criminals the tools they need to hide their identity online, easily causing panic at schools, places of worship, and now — houses of democracy. Cooley Law School Professor and former law enforcement office Lewis Langham said “swatting” calls and false bomb threats have taken lives in the past, and it’s time that something change.

“Maybe even making the laws a bit more, how can I say this nicely, making the laws a little tougher for people making these types of calls,” he said.

The FBI’s Detroit office is now handling the Capitol threat investigation. In a statement to News 10, they say, “The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously, because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention.”

Holt said their investigation likely began with an examination of the email that contained the initial threat, but depending on the sender’s internet savvy, it could be difficult to find out who they are.

“Without more information from what’s been reported so far, if the individuals were using say a Tor email, an encrypted email, which is harder to access, then that is a layer of real difficulty in terms of determining who is behind it,” he said.

Despite the obstacles that come with a web-based crime, Holt said they will not prevent domestic terrorism and cyber threat task forces from doing what they can to find those responsible for issuing threats of violence.

FBI officials also urge members of the public to report potential threats of violence to their local law enforcement agency, or to the FBI by calling 1-800-CallFBI (1-800-225-3421).

