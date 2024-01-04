Advertise With Us

January 3, 2024 - Boys Basketball Highlights

Highlights from Wednesday night high school hoops and preview of Mason’s Game of the Week
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this year’s field.(WLUC)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We covered action from Williamston and Parma Western that went into double overtime against Kalamazoo Loy Norrix. We also have a preview of our Friday Night Frenzy’s Game of the Week.

Final (2OT) Boys: Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 76, Parma Western 73

Final Boys: Chelsea 64, Williamston 57

