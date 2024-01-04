January 3, 2024 - Boys Basketball Highlights
Highlights from Wednesday night high school hoops and preview of Mason’s Game of the Week
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We covered action from Williamston and Parma Western that went into double overtime against Kalamazoo Loy Norrix. We also have a preview of our Friday Night Frenzy’s Game of the Week.
Final (2OT) Boys: Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 76, Parma Western 73
Final Boys: Chelsea 64, Williamston 57
