January 3, 2024 - Boys Basketball Highlights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We covered action from Williamston and Parma Western that went into double overtime against Kalamazoo Loy Norrix. We also have a preview of our Friday Night Frenzy’s Game of the Week.

Final (2OT) Boys: Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 76, Parma Western 73

Final Boys: Chelsea 64, Williamston 57

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.