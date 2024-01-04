Advertise With Us

Jackson County authorities identify driver killed in car crash on Springbrook Road

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The person who died in a single-car crash in Jackson County just before Christmas was identified, said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

20-year-old Kaden Konopka was identified as the driver who died in the crash. The crash happened near Springbrook Road and Crispell Road in Liberty Township on Dec. 28 at 11:20 p.m.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Konopka was driving southbound on Springbrook Road, drove off the roadway, and struck a large tree on the west side of the road.

Konopka died at the scene, and there were no other passengers in the car.

