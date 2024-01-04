Jackson County authorities identify driver killed in car crash on Springbrook Road

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The person who died in a single-car crash in Jackson County just before Christmas was identified, said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

20-year-old Kaden Konopka was identified as the driver who died in the crash. The crash happened near Springbrook Road and Crispell Road in Liberty Township on Dec. 28 at 11:20 p.m.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Konopka was driving southbound on Springbrook Road, drove off the roadway, and struck a large tree on the west side of the road.

Konopka died at the scene, and there were no other passengers in the car.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.