Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating illegal gambling operation at former Delhi Twp. bar and grill

DELHI TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Suspected illegal gambling led to an investigation at the former Rocky’s Roadhouse in Delhi Township.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said they began to receive notes from the public about suspected illegal gambling operations. This led to months of officials investigating the former bar.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, detectives executed a search warrant and seized multiple gaming machines and additional items as evidence. Officials said investigators from the Delhi Township Fire Department responded and condemned the building for fire code violations.

An Investigation is ongoing.

Deputies are asking for anyone with information to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.