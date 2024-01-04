Advertise With Us

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating illegal gambling operation at former Delhi Twp. bar and grill

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELHI TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Suspected illegal gambling led to an investigation at the former Rocky’s Roadhouse in Delhi Township.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said they began to receive notes from the public about suspected illegal gambling operations. This led to months of officials investigating the former bar.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, detectives executed a search warrant and seized multiple gaming machines and additional items as evidence. Officials said investigators from the Delhi Township Fire Department responded and condemned the building for fire code violations.

An Investigation is ongoing.

Deputies are asking for anyone with information to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: AG Nessel to announce charges associated with Meijer ‘mPerks’ program
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Michigan State Capitol closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’ due to bomb threat
Police seize a pound of meth during traffic stop in Ingham County
File
Man ordered to pay back $80k to Gun Lake Casino

Latest News

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is averaging below $2.90.
Gas prices continue to fall in Mid-Michigan after New Years
The man ran from the scene on foot after his bike broke down.
Man runs and dissapears into Kalamazoo River while running from police
Kia EV9, Toyota Prius and Ford Super Duty pickup win 2024 North American SUV, car and truck awards
There are several systems that will impact Mid-Michigan over the next several days.
Active weather begins this weekend
Jackson County authorities identify driver killed in car crash on Springbrook Road