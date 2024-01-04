Former MSU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson reportedly gets a new job

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jay Johnson was the offensive coordinator at Michigan State from 2020–2023. According to reports, Johnson is expected to be hired as the new Wyoming offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Johnson had previously worked with the new Wyoming coach, Jay Sawvel, while at Minnesota back in 2016. Johnson was brought to Michigan State by Mel Tucker in 2020 after coaching with him at Colorado.

Johnson oversaw offensive players Kenneth Walker, Jalen Nailor, Jayden Reed, Keon Colemon, and Connor Heyward.

