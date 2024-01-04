First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert: Pay attention to the roads this morning. Any untreated surfaces could be icy.

Improving conditions for us today with some sun expected across the area at times. We will be a few degrees cooler today with high temperatures in the low 30s. The clouds will roll back in tonight with lows near 20º. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday with high temperatures in the mid 30s.

A big storm system will be moving up the East Coast of the nation this weekend. For us in Mid-Michigan we do have the chance of seeing snow showers at times Saturday and Sunday. The snowfall for us this weekend should be less than an inch. High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid 30s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

We are tracking a potentially significant storm that could impact us next week. This one could move in on Tuesday and last into Wednesday. This system is several days out and the exact track is yet to be determined. We are keeping a close eye on this storm because it could bring us heavy snow or rain or a combo of the two and has the potential of big impacts if we stay on the colder side of the system. Stay tuned for updates.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 4, 2023

Average High: 32º Average Low 19º

Lansing Record High: 61° 1997

Lansing Record Low: -29° 1981

Jackson Record High: 60º 1997

Jackson Record Low: -13º 1981

