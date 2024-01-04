The Do’s and Dont’s of Winter Driving with Don’s Auto

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The temperatures may be dropping but that doesn’t mean the roads are stopping.

Leslie from Don’s Auto is giving tips and tricks that you need to keep yourself and your vehicle safe this winter season.

From fluids to breaks, they have a list of car essentials that you need to get checked before the snow hits the Michigan road.

For more information, visit https://www.fleet.serviceslansing.net/.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.