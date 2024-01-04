DL Khris Bogle withdraws from the transfer portal and returns to Michigan State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football has another defensive piece returning to the team. Defensive edge Khris Bogle is withdrawing his name from the transfer portal. The senior is going to be playing his sixth season of college eligibility.

Bogle got starts in five of the 10 games this season and racked up 14 tackles with 1.5 sacks. After playing 49 games at Florida, Bogle transferred to MSU last season but only played four games in 2022.

The deadline to enter the portal has passed, and the spring transfer window opens from April 16–30.

