Advertise With Us

DL Khris Bogle withdraws from the transfer portal and returns to Michigan State

Transferred to MSU from Florida in 2022
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) is pressured by Michigan State defensive lineman Khris...
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) is pressured by Michigan State defensive lineman Khris Bogle (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football has another defensive piece returning to the team. Defensive edge Khris Bogle is withdrawing his name from the transfer portal. The senior is going to be playing his sixth season of college eligibility.

Bogle got starts in five of the 10 games this season and racked up 14 tackles with 1.5 sacks. After playing 49 games at Florida, Bogle transferred to MSU last season but only played four games in 2022.

The deadline to enter the portal has passed, and the spring transfer window opens from April 16–30.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Haven man facing multiple identity theft charges stemming from stolen ‘mPerks’ points
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Michigan State Capitol closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’ due to bomb threat
Police seize a pound of meth during traffic stop in Ingham County
Billy Humphrey shares a birthday with one of his newborn sons but not the other, as the twins...
One twin born on dad’s birthday, the other born next day – in different year

Latest News

MSU Wrestling
MSU wrestling opens up the 2024 year with a pair of dual matches this weekend
MSU football
MSU football adds Chad Wilt as the co-special teams coordinator/rush ends coach
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
January 3, 2024 - Boys Basketball Highlights
Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5), center pulls down a rebound as Michigan State forward...
MSU men’s basketball takes on Penn State to start 2024