Beginners can learn how to roller derby at Lansing boot camp

(KCBD)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A boot camp for people wanting to learn how to roller derby is being offered to residents in Mid-Michigan.

Starting Thursday, Jan 4. the Lansing Roller Derby (LRD) league will hold one of two orientations which will be held virtually on Facebook from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Meanwhile the second will take place on Sunday, Jan. 7, at Court One Training Center from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. following the in-person orientation.

The boot camp will go on for 10 weeks and will begin Sunday, Jan. 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. People will have to pay a fee of $80 due by the first day of boot camp.

Loaner equipment will be available, but organizers are telling people to bring a mouthguard and a water bottle.

“What I love most about our team is the confidence and empowerment it provides,” said Ali Jahr, LRD President and co-coach. “There are not many opportunities for adult women to compete in athletic activity and become part of something bigger than themselves, and roller derby provides that outlet.”

Organizers stated that the boot camp consists of introductory, intermediate, and advanced skill-level training that focuses on stances, stopping and turning, speed control, agility, endurance, and pack work.

People can find more information on the Lansing Roller Derby’s website.

