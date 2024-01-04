Advertise With Us

Alcohol sales begin at the Breslin Center for MSU, Penn State game

(Freepik.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, Tom Izzo and the Michigan State University (MSU) men’s basketball team take on Penn State at the Breslin Center at 7 p.m.

If someone is planning on going to the game to support the Spartans, Thursday night will mark the first day that people can buy an alcoholic beverage at the Breslin.

Sales of alcohol at the Breslin will begin one hour before the start of the game and end at the beginning of the second half.

MSU football fans also were able to crack open a cold one at Spartan Stadium. In July 2023, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation legalizing the sale of alcohol at certain college sporting arenas, making MSU the first Big Ten college to sell alcohol in its football stadium.

On Friday, alcohol sales will start for Munn Ice Arena.

To those interested in buying a drink there, sales will begin one hour before the game and stop at the end of the second intermission.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Michigan State Capitol closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’ due to bomb threat
Police seize a pound of meth during traffic stop in Ingham County
Study shows more people moving out of Michigan than in
Billy Humphrey shares a birthday with one of his newborn sons but not the other, as the twins...
One twin born on dad’s birthday, the other born next day – in different year

Latest News

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is averaging below $2.90.
Gas prices continue to fall in Mid-Michigan after New Years
The man ran from the scene on foot after his bike broke down.
Man runs and dissapears into Kalamazoo River while running from police
Beginners can learn how to roller derby at Lansing boot camp
New blood exam tested at Sparrow given FDA approval
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole explains how we could have the chance of...
WEATHER EXTRA: Sunshine returns as roads may be icy