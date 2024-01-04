Alcohol sales begin at the Breslin Center for MSU, Penn State game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, Tom Izzo and the Michigan State University (MSU) men’s basketball team take on Penn State at the Breslin Center at 7 p.m.

If someone is planning on going to the game to support the Spartans, Thursday night will mark the first day that people can buy an alcoholic beverage at the Breslin.

Sales of alcohol at the Breslin will begin one hour before the start of the game and end at the beginning of the second half.

MSU football fans also were able to crack open a cold one at Spartan Stadium. In July 2023, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation legalizing the sale of alcohol at certain college sporting arenas, making MSU the first Big Ten college to sell alcohol in its football stadium.

On Friday, alcohol sales will start for Munn Ice Arena.

To those interested in buying a drink there, sales will begin one hour before the game and stop at the end of the second intermission.

