From addict to advocate: Lansing man shares recovery journey and helps others get sober

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in 2021, more than 16% of the population struggled with alcohol or drug abuse. 94% of them did not get any treatment.

A local man said his addiction took him to rock bottom. But with family support and treatment, he has turned his life around and is now giving back by helping others get sober.

Jarrod Barron was a happy child, a high school superstar, a varsity athlete, a valedictorian with big dreams, and a bright future. He said he was a classic over-achiever. “I was High School class President, National Honor Society President, got through college with honors, got through law school with honors, and began to practice law and did really well.”

Barron opened his own law office and started a successful career until his drinking became a problem. He said, “Alcohol led to drugs, and drugs brought me down. As a result, I lost every part of myself that mattered.” The fall was hard. Barron’s family tried to help. But Jarrod was on a path that would leave him broke and homeless. “I was painfully aware of how far I’d fallen.”

That fall led Jarrod to a space under the Oakland Avenue bridge on Lansing’s Riverwalk. It’s a place he once called home. He spent nights in shelters, ate out of dumpsters, and begged for money to feed his addiction. Barron said, “Back when I stayed under this bridge, I wasn’t sure what the future would hold. I wasn’t sure there would be a future. Its hard to imagine being where I am today. At that time, it seemed impossible.”

What Barron didn’t realize, is that what seemed impossible, was possible. But it would take years and a lot of work to get there. He said, “On my worst day, there was still hope. I just didn’t always see it.”

Jarrod was in and out of rehab programs, trying to get sober. It was during that time he met Carrie, who worked in a drug treatment program. Carrie Barron said, “We just started talking and I just enjoyed his personality. He was fun to be around and he seemed to love God and serve God, and there we were.”

Jarrod and Carrie fell in love and got married. But Jarrod’s addiction would resurface from time to time and eventually come between them. The couple’s first baby was on the way when Jarrod had a relapse and Carrie decided to leave him. Carrie said, “I said, ‘You have to do anything and everything to get sober and then we can talk about being together again.” Jarrod gets emotional recounting the conversation. He said, “She basically said, she wasn’t going to raise a child like this and you know my heart just broke, and so I had to find, I had to find a way.”

The ultimatum would turn out to be the catalyst to Jarrod’s recovery from addiction. He said, “I surrounded myself with people who knew more than I did, who were more successful than I was. We made a plan, and I stuck to it. I did a whole bunch of stuff that I really didn’t want to do.”

Jarrod was in treatment in a group home when Carrie gave birth to their first son. Jarrod maintained his job, and worked hard to regain his life and his young family. He said, “When I sought the help and received it, I had to rebuild everything, personal, financial, emotional, social, everything, my career. And I’m still building.”

Carrie said she’s proud of her husband. “He just took steps every day to show me that he really did want to be you know, the sober man, the sober dad, the sober husband, and so now he’s been sober for almost 10 years, and he continues to support the recovery community in many ways.”

Jarrod and Carrie now have two sons. Their family has a lot of faith, and hope for a bright future. Jarrod said, “Your ability to envision a greater future grows the longer you stay sober and consistently do the things you’re supposed to do.”

Barron is on the board of Families Against Narcotics Okemos and Ingham County. He said he’s in a unique position to help others fighting addiction. During his addiction, he lost his law license. He’s now working to get it back.

If you know someone who is struggling with addiction, see the following resources:

