WEATHER EXTRA: Slick spots possible on the roads Wednesday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spotty drizzle and snowflakes overnight on Tuesday, teaming up with temperatures near freezing could cause a few slick spots on area roadways early Wednesday morning. If the road looks wet, especially bridges, they could be icy if they haven’t been treated. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has all the details you need to start your day.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 3, 2023

Average High: 32º Average Low 19º

Lansing Record High: 58° 1874

Lansing Record Low: -16° 1879

Jackson Record High: 58º 2004

Jackson Record Low: -14º 2014

