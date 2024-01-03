WEATHER EXTRA: Slick spots possible on the roads Wednesday morning
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spotty drizzle and snowflakes overnight on Tuesday, teaming up with temperatures near freezing could cause a few slick spots on area roadways early Wednesday morning. If the road looks wet, especially bridges, they could be icy if they haven’t been treated. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has all the details you need to start your day.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 3, 2023
- Average High: 32º Average Low 19º
- Lansing Record High: 58° 1874
- Lansing Record Low: -16° 1879
- Jackson Record High: 58º 2004
- Jackson Record Low: -14º 2014
