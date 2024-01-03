Advertise With Us

Washington Running Back Expected Back For Michigan Game

(WKYT)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Washington running back Dillon Johnson was injured near the end of the Huskies’ Sugar Bowl win against Texas Monday night and had to be helped from the field. The injury looked serious but Washington coach Kalen DeBoer says Johnson should be able to play next Monday against Michigan in Houston. DeBoer says Johnson simply re-aggravated a previous injury. Kick off Monday is set for 7:30pm and the Wolverines are 4 1/2 point favorites.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Michigan ordered by federal courts to redraw electoral maps
Multi-car crash closes stretch of Waverly Road in Eaton County
MDHHS expands Medicaid coverage in Michigan
Jackson County man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minors

Latest News

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy...
Lions Injury Updates: Jameson Williams doesn’t practice and Alim McNeill returns
Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon declares for the NFL Draft
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Reportedly Adds Defensive Assistant Football Coach
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Men's Tennis Ranked in Pre Season