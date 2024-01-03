Washington Running Back Expected Back For Michigan Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Washington running back Dillon Johnson was injured near the end of the Huskies’ Sugar Bowl win against Texas Monday night and had to be helped from the field. The injury looked serious but Washington coach Kalen DeBoer says Johnson should be able to play next Monday against Michigan in Houston. DeBoer says Johnson simply re-aggravated a previous injury. Kick off Monday is set for 7:30pm and the Wolverines are 4 1/2 point favorites.

