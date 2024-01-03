Advertise With Us

VIDEO: Man swept away in Kalamazoo River while running from police

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are searching for a man who was swept away in the Kalamazoo River after running from police.

Kalamazoo officials said police tried to stop a man who was riding a motorcycle for a license plate violation.

However, the man ran from the scene on foot after his bike broke down.

In an attempt to avoid arrest, he tried to swim across the Kalamazoo River but was swept under the water and disappeared.

Police are still searching for him.

