Study shows more people moving out of Michigan than in

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the United Van Lines and their 47th Annual Mover Study released Tuesday, more people are moving out of Michigan than in.

According to the report, Michigan ranks as the state with the fifth most move-outs in the U.S. The report also says 58% of moves relocated out of Michigan.

New Jersey was the state with the most outbound moves, with 65% of moves being outbound.

The United Van Lines Vice President said the trend of Americans moving to more affordable, lower-density areas across the country continued into 2023.

