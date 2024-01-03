Sparrow welcomes their first baby born in 2024

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - E.W. Sparrow Hospital welcomed their 2024 New Year’s baby on Tuesday.

On Jan. 2, Ellianna Jeigh Carpenter was born at 35 weeks and weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Teighlor Campbell of Lansing welcomed baby Ellianna just after 1 a.m.

Sparrow said the mom is doing great and the baby is being treated at the Sparrow Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Ellianna and her mother were given a car seat and other gifts from the hospital, meanwhile, a teddy bear was donated by the Sparrow Foundation for the new baby.

E.W. Sparrow Hospital said they deliver nearly 3,500 babies a year.

Read: McLaren Greater Lansing welcomes first baby born in 2024

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.