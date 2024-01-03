Advertise With Us

Sparrow welcomes their first baby born in 2024

(Live 5)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - E.W. Sparrow Hospital welcomed their 2024 New Year’s baby on Tuesday.

On Jan. 2, Ellianna Jeigh Carpenter was born at 35 weeks and weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Teighlor Campbell of Lansing welcomed baby Ellianna just after 1 a.m.

Sparrow said the mom is doing great and the baby is being treated at the Sparrow Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Ellianna and her mother were given a car seat and other gifts from the hospital, meanwhile, a teddy bear was donated by the Sparrow Foundation for the new baby.

E.W. Sparrow Hospital said they deliver nearly 3,500 babies a year.

