Savor the season: Soul-soothing foods to beat the winter blues

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- Did you know that during the winter months, up to six percent of people experience winter depression? Another 10 to 20 percent may experience symptoms associated with Seasonal Affective Disorder. If you’re concerned the weather may wilt your spirit, Ivanhoe reports on how to uplift your mood with some mindful eating.

Plummeting temps, snow, slush, and relentless cold—it can send your mood sinking just like the thermometer.

But you can eat away your blues! There are four types of mood-enhancing foods that should find a spot in your kitchen this winter. First, seafood. Salmon, mackerel, and trout are packed with omega-3 fatty acids. They boost the brain’s production of serotonin and dopamine, key mood-regulating neurotransmitters.

Fresh fruits, such as vibrant oranges and berries are loaded with vitamin C and rich in antioxidants, they combat fatigue and elevate your spirits. And when it comes to cherries and dark berries, they’re loaded with antioxidants and folic acid, which are essential in the production of serotonin and dopamine. These neurotransmitters regulate the body’s sleep-wake cycle.

Consider mushrooms nature’s little mood boosters. Indulging in a serving of mushrooms is equivalent to getting your daily dose of a vitamin D supplement.

Nuts can also be a mood-boosting powerhouse. Almonds and walnuts are packed with magnesium, a mineral that regulates mood and alleviates stress.

Attention chocolate lovers! A Swiss study revealed that indulging in just an ounce of dark chocolate daily for two weeks can significantly reduce stress hormone levels, especially in those with high anxiety.

