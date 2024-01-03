Advertise With Us

Report: Mother of Oxford High School shooter asking to ban 3 witnesses from testifying at her trial

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The mother of convicted Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley wants three witnesses banned from testifying at her upcoming trial.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Jennifer Crumbley argued what the eye witnesses saw was so “gruesome” and “appalling” it could unfairly prejudice the jury.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are each set for trial on Jan. 23. They are facing involuntary manslaughter charges for their alleged roles in the murders of four Oxford High School students killed by their son.

Ethan Crumbley is spending life in prison without the possibility of parole.

