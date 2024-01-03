Radon gas is more common than you think

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I don’t know if denial kicked in or what, but I just really didn’t think about it,” said Jill Greenberg.

Jill Greenberg bought her home less than two years ago. It wasn’t until recently that she decided to test for radon gas.

“It was about a four-day exposure, and it came back shortly thereafter with elevated levels,” said Greenberg.

“Radon comes from the natural breakdown of the uranium and soil,” said Les Smith. “When that breakdown of the uranium occurs, radon gas is formed, and radon gas can actually enter a home or any buildings for that matter that has been in direct contact with that soil.”

Radon gas is a serious issue. It’s estimated that one of every four homes tests positive for elevated levels.

“Radon is not an old home or new home issue,” said Smith. “It’s an any home issue. All homes that are in direct contact with the soil have some level of radon in it.”

Les Smith works with The Department of Environmental, Great Lakes and Energy. He says the harmful gas is invisible, odorless and tasteless. Making it undetectable unless you test for it.

“This is the time of year when our homes are shut up, and we spend a lot of time inside that we encourage people to test,” said Rebecca Burns, Hillsdale Community Health Officer.

Radon testing kits are free at any county and city health department. Once you administer the test, you can mail it free of charge to an independent lab for results. The test takes about three to seven days inside the home.

“I want to take the best steps I can to protect my home and the people who come visit my home,” said Greenberg.

The harmful gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer. That’s why Greenberg says it’s better for you to know and take action.

“Radon is one of those things that don’t always rise up to everyone’s radar,” said Greenberg. “This is really a great opportunity to stop and take an assessment of your home. This is where you live, and you want that to be a safe place.”

A place free of worry for you and others. For more information, you can visit Michigan.gov/radon or call 1-800-723-6642.

