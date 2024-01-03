Advertise With Us

Police seize a pound of meth during traffic stop in Ingham County

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGHAM COUNTY Mich. (WILX) - Police said a pound of meth was seized during a traffic stop on Saturday.

An Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on Okemos Road near I-96 in Alaiedon Township on Dec. 30 at around 1 a.m. Two Lansing residents —Adrian Person, 43, and Melissa Schaub, 37—were in the car and had warrants.

An Ingham County Sheriff’s Canine alerted to the presence of narcotics. Deputies then found one pound of suspected methamphetamine in the car.

Person and Schaub were arrested and lodged at the Ingham County Jail. They were arraigned in the 55th District Court for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Person was given a $20,000 cash/surety bond. Schaub was given a $75,000 cash/surety bond.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Michigan ordered by federal courts to redraw electoral maps
Multi-car crash closes stretch of Waverly Road in Eaton County
MDHHS expands Medicaid coverage in Michigan
Jackson County man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minors

Latest News

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is averaging below $2.90.
Gas prices continue to fall in Mid-Michigan after New Years
The man ran from the scene on foot after his bike broke down.
Man runs and dissapears into Kalamazoo River while running from police
Michigan state lawmaker enters crowded U.S. House race as Democrats aim to defend open seat
This undated image provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections shows Garry Dean Artman....
Michigan detectives interview convicted murderer before his death, looking into unsolved slayings
13th Annual National Missing Children's Day Poster Contest 1st place
Michigan State Police hosting National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest