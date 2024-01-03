Police seize a pound of meth during traffic stop in Ingham County

INGHAM COUNTY Mich. (WILX) - Police said a pound of meth was seized during a traffic stop on Saturday.

An Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on Okemos Road near I-96 in Alaiedon Township on Dec. 30 at around 1 a.m. Two Lansing residents —Adrian Person, 43, and Melissa Schaub, 37—were in the car and had warrants.

An Ingham County Sheriff’s Canine alerted to the presence of narcotics. Deputies then found one pound of suspected methamphetamine in the car.

Person and Schaub were arrested and lodged at the Ingham County Jail. They were arraigned in the 55th District Court for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Person was given a $20,000 cash/surety bond. Schaub was given a $75,000 cash/surety bond.

