New year, new financial plans; saving money in 2024

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The 2023 holiday season is over, and the bills have started to come in.

The new year has a lot of people sharing a common resolution: saving money. A financial expert News 10 spoke to in Mason offered several tips about how to get people’s finances back in line after a busy holiday spending season. But, like any other New Year’s resolution, it takes commitment.

“Savings doesn’t happen by accident; we have to be intentional and make sure we are setting aside a specific amount, whether it be a fixed dollar amount or a percentage, to reach your financial goals, said Cynthia Richey a financial representative at Modern Woodmen.

Richey emphasized that the process of getting someone’s finances in order doesn’t have to be intimidating. The first, and probably the hardest, step of the process is making sense of their money—whether it’s them, someone they trust, or a financial expert.

“That is what we are trained to do and licensed to do, and we can sit down and assess their current situation and create a plan that is tailor-made just for them,” Richey added.

Paying off debt and improving finances is the second most popular resolution in 2024. According to Forbes, 38% of people have it at the top of their list.

“New years always makes people reflect on the past year,” Richey explained. “They look at their successes, they look at their failures, and naturally, they want to improve. So, generally, as they return to work, they start thinking of retirement naturally.”

For younger people, Richey encouraged them to start saving for retirement as soon as possible.

“A lot of employers will match an employee’s contribution, and you always want to take advantage of that,” Richey said.

For those with credit card debt hanging over their heads from the holidays, Richey said debt is not an end-all-be-all.

“Make sure you do not overuse your credit,” he added. “Make sure you’re paying your credit cards off; that is very important. Everyone can get out of debt; it is achievable.”

Another financial worry for many in 2024 is inflation. The good news is that economists believe inflation will cool down this year and be back near the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target by the end of the year.

