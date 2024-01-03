MSU Women’s Hoops falls to No. 4 Iowa on a Caitlin Clark buzzer beater

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WILX) - Michigan State women’s basketball dropped a heartbreaker to No. 4/3 Iowa, 76-73 Tuesday evening at a sold-out, Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa All-American Caitlin Clark hit a three at the buzzer for the game winner.The Spartans had their four-game winning streak halted, falling to 11-3 this season and 1-2 in Big Ten play. Iowa improves to 14-1 overall and 3-0 in league action.

Michigan State had four players in double figures led by graduate guard/forward Julia Ayrault who had 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Junior guard DeeDee Hagemann added 14 points and three assists. Graduate guard Moira Joiner and graduate guard/forward Tory Ozment both added 10 points. Joiner has reached double figures in scoring in all 14 games this season.Despite not having one of their best shooting nights from long range, the Spartans hung with one of the most potent offenses in the nation.Iowa’s Clark led all scorers with 40 points on 14-of-34 shooting from the floor, adding five assists, but the tenacious Spartan defense forced her into six turnovers.Michigan State jumped out to an early 8-0 lead due in part to six-straight points from junior guard/forward Jocleyn Tate. The Hawkeyes came roaring back with a 12-0 run to take a 12-8 lead. MSU was held off the scoreboard for over four minutes before a much need trey by sophomore guard Abbey Kimball.

Clark scored three-straight baskets for Iowa, but Michigan State got a steal and a bucket from Ozment to make it a 25-17 game after 10 minutes. In the second quarter, the Spartans made six-straight buckets. An Ayrault trey made it 35-33 with Clark out of the game. Ayrault followed that with a layup to tie the game with two minutes left in the half. Michigan State used a 9-0 to re-take the lead The Spartans ended the half on a 13-2 run, as they held Iowa to only 10 second-quarter points, including a four minute scoreless drought.Iowa had the hot hand early on in the third quarter, taking a 39-37 lead, but then the Spartans used a 7-0 run to take a 44-39 lead, as the MSU defense held Iowa scoreless with another nearly four-minute scoreless stretch. Neither team had more than a 10-point lead at any point of the game. Clark got hot at the end of the quarter to put Iowa back on top briefly, but Hagemann’s layup with one second remaining tied the score at 55-55, heading to the fourth quarter.

The Spartans went three minutes without scoring as the Hawkeyes began to take control in the fourth quarter, using a 9-0 run. The Iowa spurt was snapped by a Kimball trey to make it a 66-60 contest. Michigan State wasn’t done fighting and began to chip away at the Hawkeye lead. An Ayrault trey made it a 68-67 game with under three minutes remaining. The game went back and forth the remainder of the game until Clark’s dagger at the buzzer gave Iowa the victory.

Michigan State finally returns home to the friendly confines of the Breslin Center after four-straight road games to host Maryland on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.