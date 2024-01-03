Advertise With Us

MSU Reportedly Adds Defensive Assistant Football Coach

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Media reports indicate Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith has added a defensive assistant. He is Chad Wilt, former co defensive coordinator at Indiana. MSU has not formally announced the hire, but Smith has two assistant openings remaining on his staff. Wilt also worked at Minnesota alongside Joe Rossi, now Michigan State’s defensive coordinator.

