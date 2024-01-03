MSU Reportedly Adds Defensive Assistant Football Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Media reports indicate Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith has added a defensive assistant. He is Chad Wilt, former co defensive coordinator at Indiana. MSU has not formally announced the hire, but Smith has two assistant openings remaining on his staff. Wilt also worked at Minnesota alongside Joe Rossi, now Michigan State’s defensive coordinator.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.