MSU Men's Tennis Ranked in Pre Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s tennis team is ranked #24 in a pre season poll for the first time in program history. The listing comes from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association and the poll dates back o 1981. Michigan State, 11-14 last season, opens at home with a doubleheader against Western Michigan at 2pm January 19th and at 5pm against Brown.

