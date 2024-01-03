Advertise With Us

MSU Men's Tennis Ranked in Pre Season

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s tennis team is ranked #24 in a pre season poll for the first time in program history. The listing comes from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association and the poll dates back o 1981. Michigan State, 11-14 last season, opens at home with a doubleheader against Western Michigan at 2pm January 19th and at 5pm against Brown.

