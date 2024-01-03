Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan kids enjoy winter break camps
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:43 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Schools across Mid-Michigan remain closed for the holidays and until students are back in the classroom they’re staying occupied in other ways. Allie Shigley, the program manager at the Woldumar Nature Center, where kids not only get a chance to play and make new friends, but they get to learn new things.

“We have over 180 acres to use as our playground,” said Shigley. She adds, “We did three days last week, and then we’re here for four days this week and we’re playing games.”

Giving parents a chance to take time for themselves, whether it’s for work or leisure.

“You know they are in safe hands and I promise when they come home they might fall asleep in the car because we’ve been doing fun stuff,” said Shigley.

The Woldumar Nature Center isn’t the only place kids can go over the break. The Charlotte Aquatic Center also offers full-day camps and daily pool parties.

“When school closes down we ramp up at the aquatic center,” said Julie Davis, Aquatic Center Supervisor.

Helping kids stay active, while they await the school bell.

The Woldumar Nature Center Camp is full for the winter, but they will be accepting kids for the spring and summer. As for the Charlotte Aquatic Center, for $5 parents can drop off kids five years or older for 90 minutes of swim time between 1:00 and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

